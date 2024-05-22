IPL 2024: Three wholesome SRK moments that’ll make you love him even more

If you’ve spent over a year in India, you’re either an IPL fan or a Shah Rukh Khan fan, or both! The Bollywood legend has created ripples in the media this cricket season, with his adorable celebratory gestures towards his team. As the Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) advance into the finals after a display of world class cricket against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), lets recollect some of SRK’s most viral moments from the 2024 IPL season.

The return of his iconic pose

After a well-deserved win against SRH at Ahmedabad, SRK put wide-eyed smiles across his fans with his iconic pose as seen in his films, while on a lap around the stadium. Accompanied by his kids Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, the KKR owner later went on to accidently interrupt the post-game show by Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra. The actor immediately provided a tremendous apology to the two ex-cricketers, which had fans showering him with love for his humility.