IPL 2024: Three wholesome SRK moments that’ll make you love him even more

If you’ve spent over a year in India, you’re either an IPL fan or a Shah Rukh Khan fan, or both! The Bollywood legend has created ripples in the media this cricket season, with his adorable celebratory gestures towards his team. As the Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) advance into the finals after a display of world class cricket against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), lets recollect some of SRK’s most viral moments from the 2024 IPL season.
After a well-deserved win against SRH at Ahmedabad, SRK put wide-eyed smiles across his fans with his iconic pose as seen in his films, while on a lap around the stadium. Accompanied by his kids Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, the KKR owner later went on to accidently interrupt the post-game show by Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra. The actor immediately provided a tremendous apology to the two ex-cricketers, which had fans showering him with love for his humility.
In an earlier match against the Delhi Capitals, we witnessed SRK joyfully reunite with former India captain Sourav Ganguly at Eden Gardens. The ex-cricketer was KKR’s first captain during the first two years (2008-2010) of the IPL franchise. In a video posted on the KKR Instagram page, we can see the two of them sharing smiles and hugs that had fans waiting for the next time the two stars would meet each other.
The actor shares a smooth move with the KKR opener Phil Salt, along with plenty of laughs between the two of them. The light-hearted moment had KKR fans smiling with joy. It never gets old viewing SRK lighten up the mood with his team.
With KKR advancing into the finals this season, be sure to keep an eye out for more heart-warming moments between SRK and his team.