Proud parents Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar pen heartfelt notes after son Gautam's graduation ceremony

Celebrity couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar took to their respective social media handles to share heartfelt posts for their son, Gautham Ghattamaneni's graduation ceremony.

Dressed in a blue cap, Gautham was seen posing with his classmates at the stage and in another round of photos the proud parents shared, we spot him with his sister Sitara.

Mahesh also shared a video from the graduation ceremony where Gautham's peers can be seen cheering from him as he receives his degree.

He captioned the post, "My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you’ll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you’re always loved! I am a proud father today."

Namrata, on the other hand, penned, "My dear GG, as you stand on the threshold of a new chapter in your life, I want you to know how proud I am of you. Remember to stay true to yourself, follow your passions, and never lose sight of your dreams."

The former actress further encouraged Gautham to pursue his passions and believe in his dreams as he embarks on the next chapter. "Believe in yourself as much as I believe in you, and know that no matter where life takes you, you will always have my love and support. Congratulations on your big day. The world is yours here on. I love you so so much," she added.

Take a look at their posts here: