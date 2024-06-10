Alia Bhatt stuns in breezy floral Sabyasachi pantsuit for the Ambani pre-wedding

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has set social media ablaze with her latest outfit, a stunning creation by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The fashionista, known for her sartorial elegance, has once again impressed fans with her unique style sense.

She took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing pictures captioned "from not so long ago..." The post features the actress in a breezy, off-white ensemble. The look combines a deep V-neck bralette with a delicate pink floral motif, paired with high-waisted pants and a statement Sabyasachi belt.

A matching full-sleeved jacket with embellished borders adds a touch of glamour. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani accessorised the look with a multi-layered gold necklace and white high heels, perfectly complementing the outfit.