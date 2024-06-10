Alia Bhatt stuns in breezy floral Sabyasachi pantsuit for the Ambani pre-wedding

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has set social media ablaze with her latest outfit, a stunning creation by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The fashionista, known for her sartorial elegance, has once again impressed fans with her unique style sense.
She took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing pictures captioned "from not so long ago..." The post features the actress in a breezy, off-white ensemble. The look combines a deep V-neck bralette with a delicate pink floral motif, paired with high-waisted pants and a statement Sabyasachi belt.
A matching full-sleeved jacket with embellished borders adds a touch of glamour. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani accessorised the look with a multi-layered gold necklace and white high heels, perfectly complementing the outfit.
Makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda created a soft and dewy look with nude eyeshadow, accentuated lashes and a hint of blush. Hairstylist Amit Thakur styled Bhatt's hair in messy waves, completing the effortless and chic ensemble.
Alia's fans showered the post with praise, with many commenting on her ability to consistently deliver show-stopping looks. The actress is known for her diverse fashion choices, whether it's a captivating saree or a bold off-shoulder dress. This latest ensemble is sure to inspire fashion enthusiasts and solidify her reputation as a style icon.
Reportedly, Alia wore this ensemble to the recent Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities. The actress will be featuring in the upcoming movies, like in fantasy epic Brahmastra Part 2 and action-packed Jigra that will be releasing September 27.