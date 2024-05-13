Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son RZA’s birthday in New York City

Rihanna recently revealed that her rapper boyfriend has always been the inspiration behind her sons’ looks. In an interview, she said, “When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky. Because I always envisioned dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, ‘Oh, I’m going to dress her in these cute little things,’ but then you get sons and you’re like, ‘What do I do?’ and I was like, ‘You know what, I have the biggest hack - their dad’."