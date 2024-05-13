Alia Bhatt all set to attend the Gucci Cruise show 2025, jets off to London

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2023 Karan Johar directional Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will be next seen Jigra which is expected to be released in September. The film co-produced by Karan Johar, is being helmed by Vasan Bala and also stars Vedang Raina and Aditya Nanda. She’ll also be starring in a yet-to-be-titled Spy Universe film, further showcasing her talent and international appeal.