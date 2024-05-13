Alia Bhatt all set to attend the Gucci Cruise show 2025, jets off to London

Fresh off her show-stopping Met Gala look, Alia Bhatt is jetting off to London once again! This time, she’ll be turning heads at the exclusive Gucci Cruise show 2025 held at the Tate Modern. Spotted at the Mumbai airport, Alia looked effortlessly chic in denim and a white tee, proving comfort can be stylish too.
This isn’t Alia’s first time gracing the Gucci stage. As the brand’s first Indian Global ambassador, she already made a splash at the 2024 Seoul show. She turned heads at the event in an LBD which she accessorised with a clear bag while wearing her hair in a tidy ponytail. Her star continues to rise, not just in Bollywood, but on the world stage.
Beyond acting, Alia is making a difference. In March, she hosted the inaugural Hope Gala in London, raising funds for underprivileged Indian youth. The event, held at the prestigious Mandarin Oriental, attracted celebrities like Harshdeep Kaur and Gurinder Chadha. At the Met Gala 2024 which took place on May 6, the actress stunned in a mint green sari by renowned Indian couturier Sabyasachi.
On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2023 Karan Johar directional Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will be next seen Jigra which is expected to be released in September. The film co-produced by Karan Johar, is being helmed by Vasan Bala and also stars Vedang Raina and Aditya Nanda. She’ll also be starring in a yet-to-be-titled Spy Universe film, further showcasing her talent and international appeal.