Alia Bhatt shares a snap with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Ranbir Kapoor from their Mother’s Day celebration

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina
In frame: Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt took fans on a heartwarming journey through her Mother’s Day celebration! Sharing a picture on Instagram, she showcased a picture-perfect family gathering. Alia, nestled between her mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, beamed alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, and a cute umbrella held by Neetu.

The entire family, donned white attires, radiating joy against a beautifully lit balcony backdrop. Alia’s caption perfectly captured the moment, saying, “Precious moments with my precious ones. #HappyMothersDay.”

This heartwarming scene wasn’t the only social media love. Neetu, still buzzing from Alia’s recent Met Gala appearance, re-shared Alia’s picture with the caption, “You are fabulous.” Soni also posted a video of Alia’s Met Gala interview, gushing, “My baby girl making everybody proud.” Re-sharing Alia’s Mother’s Day post, Soni jokingly confessed, “I can't stop swooning, what to do?” 

But amidst the family love, work doesn’t stop for Alia! Fans eagerly await her upcoming projects. She will grace the silver screen alongside Vedang Raina in Jigra, co-produced by Alia herself and filmmaker Karan Johar. The film is slated for a September 27 release. Beyond that, Alia is also gearing up for a lead role in a yet-to-be-titled Spy Universe film, with filming commencing later this year.

