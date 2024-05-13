Travis Kelce steals the show with his dance moves at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour show in Paris

The concert also saw Taylor delve deeper into her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Eagle-eyed fans even noticed a subtle nod to her beau during So High School, a song rumoured to draw inspiration from her high school love life – perhaps a not-so-secret reference to Kelce? Whether it was the music, the dancing, or the A-list support squad, Taylor’s Parisian concert was a night filled with love, laughter, and chart-topping hits.