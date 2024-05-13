Travis Kelce steals the show with his dance moves at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour show in Paris

Move over, football field, there's a dance floor calling Travis Kelce’s name! The NFL star traded his cleats for dancing shoes to surprise his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during her Paris concert. This stop marked the 87th show on her European tour, a number that held special significance for Kelce, who proudly sports the number 87 for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The night wasn’t just about Taylor's powerful vocals and a stadium full of fans. Travis stole the show with his smooth moves near the stage, even earning a few playful air kisses from his leading lady. Their love story continued to unfold as supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper, cheering on the couple from a nearby VIP box, couldn't resist getting swept up in the infectious energy.
Videos captured the A-list squad jamming along, waving their hands, and busting out their best dance moves. (Looks like even celebrities can’t resist a good Taylor Swift concert!)
The concert also saw Taylor delve deeper into her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Eagle-eyed fans even noticed a subtle nod to her beau during So High School, a song rumoured to draw inspiration from her high school love life – perhaps a not-so-secret reference to Kelce? Whether it was the music, the dancing, or the A-list support squad, Taylor’s Parisian concert was a night filled with love, laughter, and chart-topping hits.