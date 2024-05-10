Taylor Swift unleashes inner rock goddess at Eras Tour Paris performance, debuts new ‘Tortured Poets’ tracks

Gear up for a whole new Taylor Swift! The Eras Tour took an unexpected turn in Paris last night, with the pop icon transforming from her signature folklore style into a full-blown rock goddess.
Fresh off a two-month break, Taylor marked her European tour debut with a showstopping performance in the City of Lights. But it wasn’t just the Parisian crowd she surprised. Fans everywhere are buzzing after catching a glimpse of the dramatic costume change that unfolded mid-concert.
Gone was the whimsical charm of Folklore. In its place stood a fierce, powerful Taylor, rocking a custom-made Vivienne Westwood white taffeta dress for her new songs. These include tracks like But Daddy I Love Him, So High School, and the hauntingly titled Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?
But the visual transformation wasn’t limited to the outfit. Social media is ablaze with videos showcasing Taylor’s intense makeup, complete with dramatic eye effects and a touch of bloodshot fierceness. Fans are loving the bold new look, with comments like “Oh it's giving Look What You Made Me Do, Rep TV is coming!” and “Her team always come up with something unique, that is why everyone goes to her concert.”
However, the real showstopper wasn’t just the dramatic reveal. During her performance of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, Taylor surprised the audience once again. With a graceful flourish, she shed the Vivienne Westwood dress, transforming into a dazzling ensemble of a sparkly bra top and hot pants. A gold jacket completed the look as she launched into a powerful rendition of I Can Do It with a broken heart.
The concert itself was a whirlwind tour through Taylor's musical eras. Starting with Lover (minus The Archer), the setlist moved seamlessly through Reputation before diving into a medley of Folklore and Evermore. Throughout the show, Taylor kept the audience on their toes with a constant stream of costume changes.
A neon orange blazer added a punch to The Man, while sparkly Atelier Versace bodysuits stole the spotlight. For the 1989 segment, Taylor embraced a playful vibe with a co-ord set of crop tops and glitter skirts from Roberto Cavalli. And to bring a touch of magic to the Folklore portion, she donned a flowing Alberta Ferretti gown.
One thing's for sure: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is proving to be an unforgettable experience for fans, full of surprises, stunning visuals, and of course, her signature musical prowess.