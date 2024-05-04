Music

Charlie Puth teases new track, hints at Taylor Swift for name-check

On Taylor’s 11th studio album, which was released on April 19, she name-checks the musician in the title track
In Frame: Charlie Puth
In Frame: Charlie Puth

Singer-composer Charlie Puth, who is known for his unusual ways of composing songs, has appreciated the recognition from billionaire singer Taylor Swift.

Charlie teased a new song on TikTok just days after responding to Taylor, 34, who named him in a song on her new The Tortured Poets Department album, reports a leading magazine.

“These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you”, the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer wrote over a clip of himself singing along to his new song.

In Frame: Charlie Puth
Chennai band Staccato is all set to return with an eve of fun singalongs and dance numbers for the crowd

He further mentioned, “This is a song I wrote about my friend called Hero. Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music, which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for a while. But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it. So, I declare Hero will be out everywhere on May 24 as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support…you know who you are.”

On Taylor’s 11th studio album, which was released on April 19, she name-checks the musician in the title track. In the song, Taylor playfully mocks a former flame about his love for vintage typewriters and likening himself to legendary poets.

"You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate/We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artiste", she sings on the track, making a reference to the Attention singer.

In Frame: Charlie Puth
Kaber Vasuki is all set to enter stage again with his Oorvalam tour
Taylor Swift
Charlie Puth

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com