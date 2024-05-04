Charlie Puth teases new track, hints at Taylor Swift for name-check

Singer-composer Charlie Puth, who is known for his unusual ways of composing songs, has appreciated the recognition from billionaire singer Taylor Swift.

Charlie teased a new song on TikTok just days after responding to Taylor, 34, who named him in a song on her new The Tortured Poets Department album, reports a leading magazine.

“These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you”, the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer wrote over a clip of himself singing along to his new song.