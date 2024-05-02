Kaber Vasuki is all set to enter stage again with his Oorvalam tour

After a five-year hiatus, well-known Tamil indie musician Kaber Vasuki made a return to the stage in August last year, marking a significant moment in his career. His comeback was long awaited by his fans and the overwhelming response his show received, made Kaber ponder — “Last year, during my performance, I realised that my music had organically reached a sizeable audience. It felt very good and urged me to start my tour.” It was thus only a matter of time when Kaber would enter stage again. Well, that time has come, as Kaber embarks on his debut tour, Oorvalam, with scheduled stops in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru.

Oorvalam is not just a tour for Kaber; it represents a milestone as he ventures into the global music scene with an all-original setlist, a first for a Tamil indie artiste. While the Chennai leg of the tour will showcase the musician accompanied by a three-piece band, the Coimbatore and Bengaluru performances promise a more intimate acoustic experience. Having left an indelible mark on the independent music landscape in Chennai with his former band Kurangan and his debut album Azhagu Puratchi in 2014, Kaber is eagerly looking forward to perform again. “I am super excited! There’s nothing more thrilling for me than performing in Chennai, the city of my dreams,” says Kaber.