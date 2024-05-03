Chennai band Staccato is all set to return with an eve of fun singalongs and dance numbers for the crowd

The band’s ability to excel in live performances is also credited to their love for the stage that is shared by many artistes. Vikram, therefore, reveals the best part of live concerts is “Getting on stage and performing together. It is second nature to all of us. The synergy on stage is something that can never be put into words. Our most honest and truest self is present when we perform live, which is something we are all privileged as artistes.” Giving a peek into the band’s future projects, Vikram shares that it is working on its second EP, which comes after a soulful mix of tunes in the first (called Elay).