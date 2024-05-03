Chennai band Staccato is all set to return with an eve of fun singalongs and dance numbers for the crowd

In a soulful union, when classical notes of instruments like the violin meet lively energy from contemporary rhythms of the synth, there’s undeniable magic produced. Such is the music of Chennai’s Staccato.
Known for engaging live concerts with audiences of all ages grooving to their soulful covers, the band is all set to revive their most zestful self next weekend in a show curated by Quriosity, titled Party with Staccato. We have a quick chat with the band’s founder, who is also a film composer, Vikram RH, who lends his expertise in keyboards to the ensemble. We discuss the best part of live performances for the band, their band ritual, the show’s lineup and more.
Vikram opens up about what the audience can expect from the show. “There will be our favourite music and biggest hits from Indian cinema rearranged to give you a fresh experience. Get your dancing shoes as this party will be loud!” he tells us. Since the band is known for its multilingual covers, some of which have garnered thousands of views online, we prompt Vikram to let us in on the playlist for the performance. He teases us, “It’s going to be a pakka party playlist! We curated our set based on singalongs and the crowd dancing to our tunes from start to end.”
Staccato’s music, defined as “contemporary classic” by Vikram, often stands out due to the highly positive energy that the members seem to exchange on-stage. When we wondered if there was a ritual or practice that the band swears by to maintain such a cordial relationship, Vikram revealed, “Before every single show, there is a band prayer. All of us get into a huddle, and there is pin-drop silence.” He further reflected on this practice by adding, “It’s a very personal moment that we take for ourselves.”
The band’s ability to excel in live performances is also credited to their love for the stage that is shared by many artistes. Vikram, therefore, reveals the best part of live concerts is “Getting on stage and performing together. It is second nature to all of us. The synergy on stage is something that can never be put into words. Our most honest and truest self is present when we perform live, which is something we are all privileged as artistes.” Giving a peek into the band’s future projects, Vikram shares that it is working on its second EP, which comes after a soulful mix of tunes in the first (called Elay).
As we come to the conclusion of our chat, we ask the ace musician about what the band’s vision is for Chennai’s musicscape. He opines that “the live music scene in Chennai has to evolve and become more accessible to its audience.” In order to do so, he concludes, “We need to have a variety of concerts planned in different setups so that we can have Chennai’s audience experience all the different types of music the artistes here have to offer.”
Tickets start at INR 499. Available online.
May 11, 7 pm onwards.
At Barracuda Brew, Nungambakkam.