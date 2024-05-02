‘If I can’t chill with you, I can’t work with you,’ says rapper Badshah about the only criteria he has for collabs

The name suits him. Perhaps, there is no other title that would define him better than ‘Badshah’. He is the badshah (king) of rap, someone who has put Indian rap on the world map. Much before youngsters could even fathom making a career in rap, something that wasn’t considered a mainstream profession; Badshah was already paving the way to make this dream come true. Today, he is not only an inspiration to many but an artiste par excellence, who has this immensely rare skill of surprising you every time, with the tunes he churns out, the lyrics he swears by, making you groove along no matter what mood you are in; or for that matter, wherever you are — at a party, or chilling at home, Badshah sets the tone. And how can we miss the famous line — ‘Bad boy Badshah’ — in every song he makes!

Badshah recently performed at the Royal Stag BoomBox which he says “is a platform that is quite unique, where the typical Bollywood film sound joins hands with the new age sound and upcoming artistes, not only sonically but also on a stage. ”

When we get to speak to him, we start by asking what has been playing on our mind for a very long time — what made him change his name from Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia to Badshah, and his reply says it all, “I’m a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and I live like a badshah!”