Shah Rukh Khan lends voice to Badshah's next album, 'Ek Tha Raja'

Get ready for an exhilarating musical revelation as singer-rapper Badshah gears up to unveil his highly anticipated third studio album, Ek Tha Raja (Translated as - Once there was a King), all set for release on March 18.

Badshah drops an unprecedented visual feast through an announcement video, disclosing a never-seen-before line-up of collaborations across 16 songs. Taking the excitement among fans a notch higher, the "Badshah" of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan himself lends his voice making this ground-breaking announcement! Who better can narrate the story of Badshah than another Badshah.

Speaking on the same Badshah shared, “People who know me, understand the significance of Shah Rukh Sir in my life. He's not just my idol, he's my source of inspiration. I admire everything about him – his personality, his art, his dedication, his passion, and his brand. It was truly a dream come true when I reached out to Pooja, who manages Shah Rukh. I expressed my urgent need for his narration, even though the release was scheduled for the very next day. Despite the last-minute request, he graciously accepted, for which I am immensely grateful. His profound love for the hip hop community, for anything new, exciting, and meaningful, is truly remarkable. He stands as a beacon of support for anything that embodies a voice or a cause. His debut in the Desi Hip-Hop scene has garnered immense love from the community, further illustrating his unwavering commitment to emerging talent and meaningful expressions.”

This momentous release not only commemorates Badshah's iconic 12+ years in the music industry but also highlights his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. Celebrating this milestone decade, Badshah presents his fans with what they know him best for – exceptional music.

Following the triumph of his previous albums, Badshah embarks on a revolutionary journey with Ek Tha Raja, dedicating 18 months to curate an album that transcends conventional music-making. With over 25 artistes and producers from both India and abroad joining forces, this highly anticipated album is a testament to collaborative creativity.