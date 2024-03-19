Badshah launches new album, ‘Ek Tha Raja’

Featuring collaborations with over 15 superstar acts from the Indian music industry including Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Nora Fatehi, DIVINE, MC Stan, Raftaar and more, Badshah’s magnum opus transcends boundaries and genres and solidifies Badshah’s superstardom. This release follows the immense success of Badshah's 2023 EP 3:00 AM Sessions and his 2018 album O.N.E. Original Never Ends.

Daaku, the first track from the album, with its music video shot in Russia stacked up over 25 million views and set the ideal precedent for the fiery second music video God Damn featuring Karan Aujla released along with the album.

Badshah shares, "This album represents a culmination of years of passion, dedication, and artistic exploration. Each track is a testament to the power of collaboration and community building and the boundless potential of music to transcend boundaries."

This album, which takes listeners on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, rhythms and beats, is not just a catalogue of songs; but a cultural phenomenon and a celebration of diversity and community, and a testament to the ever-evolving spirit of Indian music. Poised to be the Badshah’s biggest reciprocation to his legions of loyal fans, Ek Tha Raja aspires to surpass even the loftiest of expectations and is merely a coronation of a new era in music, where the king reigns supreme. Badshah will be seen touring arena shows across the US, Singapore and Canada through the summer.

Here is how the album track list looks like:

God Damn: Badshah & Karan Aujla

O’ Sajna: Badshah, DIVINE & Nikhita Gandhi

Like A Snake: Badshah, Raftaar & Aastha Gill

Bajenge: Badshah & Seedhe Maut

Hola Atcha Boy: Badshah, Kr$na & Prajina

Surma: Badshah

Red And Blue: Badshah & Shai

Drinks On Me: Badshah & MC Stan

Soulmate: – Badshah & Arijit Singh

Body On Me: Badshah & Nora Fatehi

AMG: Badshah & Mehar Vaani

Naraaz: Badshah, Dino James & Ikka

Kalashnikova: Badshah & Draganov

Alag Hai: Badshah, Fotty Seven & Raga

Daaku: Badshah, Sharvi Yadav & Hiten

G-Yaan: Badshah