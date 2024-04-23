Shah Rukh Khan to play a don in upcoming the film ‘King’: Reports

While Shah Rukh Khan is touted to be Bollywood’s king of romance, the versatile actor sets the bar equally high with his performance as evil characters. The Don series is an example that proves the actor’s skill and mettle to play a morally ambiguous protagonist efficiently. According to reports, Shah Rukh will be transforming himself into a don for one of his upcoming film.
However, much to the disappointment of fans, this will not be a role in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. The report reveals that the actor will embrace his grey side in King, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Additionally, the project will also see his daughter Suhana Khan sharing screen space with him.
The Dunki star has reportedly been having extensive discussions with Sujoy and Siddharth Anand while meticulously preparing for the role. According to sources, the look for King Khan’s character is already locked and he is all set to sport long hair with a faint beard, making for a look that will take fans by surprise.
Siddharth is currently working with international stunt teams for the film’s action sequences while Sujoy is preparing the dialogue draft.
Shah Rukh was last seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Reports also suggest that he will reunite with Deepika Padukone for Pathaan 2. King, which is an action thriller, is expected to hit the theatre screens in September.