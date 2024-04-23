Mumtaz opens up about her recent Pakistan trip; recalls when Fawad Khan booked an entire restaurant for her

A recent trip to Pakistan proved to be a heartwarming experience for veteran actor Mumtaz and her sister Mallika. Through an array of Instagram posts, Mumtaz gave her followers a glimpse of her memorable encounters with popular Pakistani artistes and musicians, showcasing the rich cultural ties that bind India and Pakistan.
In an exclusive interview, Mumtaz couldn’t stop praising the warm hospitality extended to her by the Pakistani artistic community. She passionately spoke about the genuine love and appreciation she received, remarking, “Everywhere that I went, people came forward to shower me and my sister with love and gifts. Ek kalakaar isse zyada aur kya chahta hai" (What more can an artist ask for)?”
Among the many memorable moments, Mumtaz fondly recalled a special evening when actor Fawad Khan had reserved an entire restaurant just for her. Despite feeling under the weather, the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed a song for the actor, leaving her deeply moved. She also shared a delightful picture with classical maestro Ghulam Ali, reinforcing the musical bonds that transcend borders.
Mumtaz’s journey in the world of cinema began with Sone Ki Chidiya. Over the years, she has graced the silver screen with iconic performances in Hindi classics like Do Raaste alongside Rajesh Khanna, Hare Rama Hare Krishna with Dev Anand, and Apradh directed by Feroz Khan.
As Mumtaz continues to cherish the memories from her visit, she also advocated for strengthening cultural exchanges and rekindling the artistic bond that unites India and Pakistan.