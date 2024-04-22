‘It’s just onward and upward for me’: Priyamani

Priyamani’s current success in Bollywood is evident, and she has been unapologetically embracing it. “I’m fortunate enough that I got to be part of some wonderful projects where I got paired with big names. Also, I believe in the projects I do. That also plays a major factor but I’m very grateful that they thought of me to have

me as part of the project and think of me as a particular character that they want me to play,” says the National Award-winning actor. She continues, “I am glad that the project that I was working on finally saw the light of day, I mean, they really, were doing extremely well. Now it’s just onward and upward for me.”

In addition to Bollywood, Priyamani is active in various South Indian film industries. Every film industry is known for having a very distinctive work culture and Priyamani says it does not take her more than a day or two to get used to the new set up. “I try to get to know their vision and for me, it’s quite easy to adapt into it and carry on with the project,” she notes. Priyamani also mentions she has several projects that she has been listening to. “I’ll be able to announce the ones that have received the green light from production soon,” she concludes.