Earth Day 2024: Five environment-conscious Indian celebs you must know

Earth Day, which is celebrated annually on April 22, aims to raise awareness about the issues surrounding the environment while encouraging people to take small steps in their daily lives towards protecting the planet. The theme for this year is Planet vs. Plastics, a rallying cry to combat the plastic pollution crisis. It urges people to confront the health risks of plastics, eliminate single-use plastics, push for a UN treaty to tackle plastic pollution and break free from the wasteful world of fast fashion.

However, not just organisations and activists, several celebrities in India, particularly actors, have been actively working towards raising awareness towards understanding and living a more conscious life. Here are five such actors, who have used their platform in promoting their ideas and how!