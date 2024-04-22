'Bagheera' actor Srii Murali injured during stunt sequence

Known for his work in the Kannada film industry, actor Srii Murali injured himself while shooting a stunt sequence. As per media reports, he his recovering well and was spotted at a hotel in Mysore.
However, his team is yet to share an update on his health officially. In one of the videos going viral on social media, he can be seen walking with a limp and greeting his team members.
Take a look at it here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated drama, Bagheera. The teaser of the film was released in December on his 42nd birthday.
Taking to the social media, the makers wrote, “When society becomes a jungle....and only one predator roars for justice... Presenting #BagheeraTeaser to you all Wishing our 'Roaring Star' @SRIMURALIII a very happy birthday."
Srii Murali made his debut in 2003 with a romantic film Chandra Chakori. Some of his notable works include Bharaate, Rathaavara and Madhagaja.
His last release, Madhagaja, starring Ashika Ranganath and Jagapathi Babu, Devayani in the lead roles alongside Srii Murali, was a commercial success. It was directed by S. Mahesh Kumar and produced by Umapathy Srinivas under the banner of Umapathy Films.