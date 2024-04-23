Priyanka Chopra Jonas says Tiger reconnected her with the beauty of India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who turned narrator for the documentary film, Tiger, has revealed why the story surrounding these majestic big cats holds a special place in her heart.

Reflecting on her experience narrating the documentary, the actress said, “Tiger holds a special place in my heart. The documentary has played such an important role in reconnecting me not only with Mother Nature, but also with the beauty of India and her forests."

The documentary unravels the remarkable life of Ambar, a young tigress, as she faces the challenges of nurturing her cubs amid the lush wilderness.

"Narrating Ambar’s journey through the untamed wilderness, navigating her hardships, mysteries, and struggles, was an exhilarating experience,” she said, and added, "Ambar's journey holds invaluable lessons for us all. It serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and beauty found in the natural world, and the ways in which we can draw inspiration and strength from these magnificent creatures."

Directed by the trio of Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, and Rob Sullivan, Tiger is bankrolled by Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli. The documentary, which was shot for 1,500 days, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.