Usha Uthup, Mithun Chakraborty express their joy after receiving the Padma Bhushan award

Veteran singer Usha Uthup and iconic actor Mithun Chakraborty were conferred with the esteemed Padma Bhushan awards by President Draupadi Murmu on Monday. Both artistes expressed their happiness on receiving India’s third highest civilian honour.
Talking to media sources about the award, Usha said, “This is the biggest moment of my life... to be recognised and appreciated by your country and government. What more could one ask for, truly?”
She expressed her surprise and happiness, especially for artistes like her who are not from classical backgrounds. “I believe in peace, brotherhood, and making people smile through my music. That’s all I'm interested in,” she added.
Mithun, fondly known as Mithun Da, echoed Usha’s sentiments. He was quoted as saying, “I am very happy... it’s the happiest moment when someone receives so much respect and honour.” Reminiscing about the moment he learned about receiving the award, he said, “I was silent for a minute because it’s a big thing. But I am happy. Thank you to everyone on the committee who selected me.”
Mithun began his journey in cinema with Mrigayaa in 1976, winning a National Film Award for Best Actor. He was later honoured with two more National Awards for Tahader Katha and Swami Vivekananda. He is also well known for his dancing prowess, which is evident in hits like I Am a Disco Dancer and Jimmy Jimmy.
The Padma Awards celebrate exceptional contributions across various fields. This year, 132 individuals were honoured, including music maestro Pyarelal Sharma from the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo. The list comprised of 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri awards. Established in 1954, the Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honours.