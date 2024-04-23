Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding to take place in London in July: Reports

Get ready for another round of wedding fever! Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming celebrations promise to be even more dazzling than their pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. An insider spilled the beans to a popular media organisation, revealing that one ceremony will take place at Ambani's luxurious estate in London this July.
According to reports, Nita Ambani is already knee-deep in preparations, ensuring every detail is perfect. Remember the heartfelt moment during their pre-wedding events when Anant thanked his mom for planning the unforgettable three-day bash? Get ready for some extravaganza again.
Sources added that invitations have gone out to A-listers, giving them ample time to clear their schedules for this London spectacle. Remember the viral Jamnagar invites with their nine-page dress code? Expect something similar for the London event – the Ambanis are known for their larger-than-life celebrations and warm hospitality.
While details remain hush-hush, whispers suggest a cocktail evening or a lively sangeet night. The guest list is a star-studded affair, with names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, the Bachchans, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and power couples Virat-Anushka and Ranbir-Alia likely to grace the occasion.