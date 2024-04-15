Radhika Merchant’s bachelorette is a slumber party straight out of the movies

Following the lavish pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, the bride-to-be's bachelorette party is quite a glamorous affair in itself. Surrounded by her closest companions, including actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Anjali Merchant Majithia, Radhika celebrated her bachelorette in a whimsical slumber party setting.

The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in white satin sleepwear adorned with delicate feathers, while her friends dazzled in matching pink satin pyjamas. To complete the enchanting ambience, all the ladies wore shimmering tiaras, making it a picture-perfect moment straight out of a princess movie.

Radhika took to her Instagram to share a picture of her and her friends with a fun slide in the backdrop. “Blessed with the best,” she wrote. Janhvi also took to social media to share a series of pictures from the party.