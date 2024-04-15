Radhika Merchant’s bachelorette is a slumber party straight out of the movies

Following the lavish pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, the bride-to-be's bachelorette party is quite a glamorous affair in itself. Surrounded by her closest companions, including actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Anjali Merchant Majithia, Radhika celebrated her bachelorette in a whimsical slumber party setting.
The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in white satin sleepwear adorned with delicate feathers, while her friends dazzled in matching pink satin pyjamas. To complete the enchanting ambience, all the ladies wore shimmering tiaras, making it a picture-perfect moment straight out of a princess movie.
Radhika took to her Instagram to share a picture of her and her friends with a fun slide in the backdrop. “Blessed with the best,” she wrote. Janhvi also took to social media to share a series of pictures from the party.
The pictures shared by the actress feature a glimpse into the fun and games, dancing, aesthetic floral decoration and scrumptious desserts from the party. “A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party for the most special bride,” she captioned it. Radhika was quick to drop a comment on her friend’s post saying, “Feeling blessed. Love you guys.”
Radhika truly exudes a bridal glow as she smiles for the pictures. Janhvi’s rumoured sweetheart, Shikhar Pahariya, can also be seen joining in the fun along with Anant Ambani and his other friends.
A video that has surfaced online revealed a decadent dessert spread fit for royalty, featuring éclairs, an assortment of pastries and a stunning three-tiered cake.
For the unversed, Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot on July 15. The couple’s pre-wedding celebration was a star-studded affair with performances by Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan among others.