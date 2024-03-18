Orry poses with Radhika Merchant in new pics from her pre-wedding bash

Orry has been offering a captivating insider’s view of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. Following glimpses of the earlier festivities, Orry recently treated his followers to photos showcasing the opulence of the closing ceremony, the Hastakshar.
Dressed in a vibrant white and pink ethnic outfit, Orry captured the essence of the celebratory evening. Pictures depicted the beautifully adorned venue, bathed in the warm glow of candles and adorned with an abundance of flowers. Orry aptly captioned his post, “(flower emoji) are heavens kisses.”
One photo stole the show: Orry posing alongside a radiant Radhika, adorned in a custom lehenga-sari by Tarun Tahiliani. The exquisite ensemble, accentuated by a stunning diamond necklace and matching earrings, marked the opulence of her pre-wedding wardrobe.
Beyond the star-studded guest list, which included industry heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Ranbir Kapoor, Orry’s photos brought out the event’s grandeur. Lush greenery adorned with cascading white flowers and a majestic temple bathed in light created a truly awe-inspiring backdrop. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra echoed this sentiment in a recent post, describing the venue as ‘The Valley of Gods.’
Reports suggest that Mukesh and Nita Ambani spared no expense for their son’s pre-wedding celebrations, claiming the three-day extravaganza to cost a staggering INR 1260 crore.