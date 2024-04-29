Diljit Dosanjh creates history as his ‘Dil-Luminati’ Tour debuts in Vancouver

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is known for his electrifying performances as he takes over the stage for live concerts. A couple of months back, the singer shared the stage with Ed Sheeran and the two created an iconic moment as they performed a duet of the hit Punjabi song Lover.

Recently, the singer achieved a new milestone during his Dil-Luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada. With his performance, he became the first Punjabi artist to headline BC Palace.

Around 50,000 fans from all over North America travelled to the city to witness the event, which is touted to be one of the biggest global performances for a Punjabi artist. The tickets to the show were quickly sold out, presenting a completely packed BC Place stadium for the artist.

The singer took to his Instagram to share a few glimpses from the event. In a video, Diljit interacts with the stadium’s general manager, who presents him with a framed picture of his performance. “HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN. BC PLACE STADIUM. SOLD OUT. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR,” he captioned the post.