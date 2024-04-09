Diljit Dosanjh ‘avoids carbs’, reveals he would cheat meals and then ‘regret’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who often gives a sneak peek into his kitchen via social media, revealed that, just like anyone else, he too experiences “regrets” when he cheats on a meal.

Sharing about whether he’s a person who enjoys using cutlery to savour meals, Diljit said: “I can have anything. If there’s cutlery kept in front of me, I would use that, and if not, then I wouldn’t wait, I would just have my food like that.”

Diljit keeps his meals simple, going by his social media. However, he shared that he “avoids carbs” and does not “eat rice”.