Parineeti Chopra thanks Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali and ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ crew in a special post

Parineeti Chopra is still basking in the afterglow of Amar Singh Chamkila's trailer launch. Taking to Instagram, the actress expressed her immense gratitude to the film’s director, Imtiaz Ali, for his unparalleled direction and for setting a “new standard” with his vision and passion.
But the love didn’t stop there. Parineeti showered praise on her co-star Diljit Dosanjh, crediting him for making “every moment on set enjoyable and effortless.” She also acknowledged the legendary A.R. Rahman, calling being musically directed by him “a thing of dreams.” “Shooting this film has topped off any other film because I got to sing and act - 2 things I'm the most passionate about,” she added.
Earlier, Diljit shared a fun behind-the-scenes video featuring himself and Parineeti, further amping up the excitement for the film's release.
Amar Singh Chamkila directed by Imtiaz Ali, tells the true story of Punjab’s musical legend, Amar Singh Chamkila. The trailer offers a glimpse into the life of a young man from a village (played by Diljit) who rises from poverty to stardom with his powerful, and sometimes controversial, music. The film chronicles his journey, his collaborations with singer Amarjot Kaur, and the eventual tragedy that cut his life short at the peak of his career.
Slated to release on Netflix on April 12, Amar Singh Chamkila promises a powerful and emotional journey packed with music and the struggle for artistic freedom. With a talented cast and crew, the film seems poised to be a crowd-pleaser, leaving audiences wanting more.