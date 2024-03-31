Parineeti Chopra thanks Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali and ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ crew in a special post

But the love didn’t stop there. Parineeti showered praise on her co-star Diljit Dosanjh, crediting him for making “every moment on set enjoyable and effortless.” She also acknowledged the legendary A.R. Rahman, calling being musically directed by him “a thing of dreams.” “Shooting this film has topped off any other film because I got to sing and act - 2 things I'm the most passionate about,” she added.