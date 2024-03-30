12-yr-old vada pav seller in Delhi gets Parineeti Chopra's cheer

Parineeti Chopra, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila, on Saturday gave a shout out to a 12-year-old boy, who sells vada pav on the streets of Delhi.

These days, the social media is flooded with the videos of a girl named Chandrika Gera Dixit, who has gone viral on the internet for selling vada pav in Delhi's Sainik Vihar.

A video on Instagram shows her crying and claiming that she has been pressured by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials to remove her stall.

Days after Chandrika went viral on the internet, some of the food bloggers recorded a 12-year-old boy named Alfez, who runs a vada pav stall in the Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi, along with his father.

Cheering for the young boy, Parineeti took to Instagram stories and shared a video of the boy, wherein he is seen selling vada pav with all his dedication.