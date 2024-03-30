Celebs

Parineeti channels 'Rihanna' energy in this hilarious ‘Chamkila’ BTS video shared by Diljit Dosanjh

Parineeti and Diljit in the BTS video shared by the latter
Parineeti and Diljit in the BTS video shared by the latter Pic: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the upcoming biopic, Amar Singh Chamkila, shared a BTS video from the film’s shoot on Saturday.

The BTS video is from the last day of shooting schedule of Diljit’s co-actor in the film, Parineeti Chopra.

In the video, Diljit can be seen singing a Punjabi track, while Parineeti gives rockstar vibes next to him. Both the actors can be seen dressed in the outfits of their characters.

Parineeti and Diljit in the BTS video shared by the latter
Amar Singh Chamkila trailer out now! Diljit Dosanjh tears up during the launch event in Mumbai

Diljit wrote in the caption: “Amarjot Ch Rihanna Aa Gai C (The spirit of Rihanna has entered into Amarjot). Chamkila April 12.”

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the streaming film in Mumbai, Diljit teared up as his director Imtiaz Ali heaped praise on him.

During the event, Imtiaz told the media how Diljit forgot that he is such a huge global superstar and became Amar Singh Chamkila.

In the journey to explore Chamkila, Diljit completely immersed himself in the world of Chamkila.

Parineeti and Diljit in the BTS video shared by the latter
Raghav Chadha cheers on Parineeti Chopra’s dazzling live singing debut at Mumbai Festival 2024

He added that Diljit might have conquered the world with his stint in Coachella music festival but it's just the start of world domination for the phenomenon that Diljit is.

Hearing this Diljit teared up on stage, at one moment he seemed inconsolable as he became too overwhelmed hearing such heartwarming words from his director.

Rihanna
Diljit Dosanjh
actor parineeti chopra
Amar Singh Chamkila
BTS video
film shoot

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com