Amar Singh Chamkila trailer out now! Diljit Dosanjh tears up during the launch event in Mumbai

The much-awaited trailer of the Diljit Dosanjh starrer Amar Singh Chamkila is out now. The Imtiaz Ali directorial, which features the singer alongside Parineeti Chopra, follows the real-life story of Amar Singh Chamkila, an iconic folk singer who made a mark in Punjab in the 80s.
His life came to a tragic end when he and his wife were assassinated. Parineeti essays the role of Amarjot Kaur, the singer’s wife and musical partner.
The trailer shows Chamkila expressing his desire to become a singer while he toils away at his unsatisfactory job. He begins with small stage performances and eventually goes on to become the highest record-selling artist, earning the title of Punjab’s Elvis Presley.
Diljit attended the film's trailer launch event at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai where he was accompanied by director Imtiaz Ali, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman and Parineeti.
During the event, Imtiaz told the media how Diljit forgot that he himself is such a huge global superstar and became Amar Singh Chamkila. In the journey to explore Chamkila, Diljit completely immersed himself in the world of Chamkila. Imtiaz then said something that made Diljit tear up like a kid.
The director said that Diljit might have conquered the world with his stint in Coachella music festival but it's just the start of world domination for the phenomenon that Diljit is. Hearing this Diljit teared up on stage, at one moment he seemed inconsolable as he became too overwhelmed hearing such heartwarming words from his director.
Coming to the trailer, it offers a sneak peek into Diljit and Parineeti’s sweet romance. It also highlights the controversies surrounding the artist’s songs and his assassination at the mere age of 27.
“They are shooters, it’s their job to shoot. So, they will shoot. We are singers, our job is to sing. So, we will sing,” Diljit can be heard saying in a defiant tone.
The three-minute video packs everything from comical moments to tense ones, promising a captivating tale. Earlier, the makers dropped the film’s first track Ishq Mitaye, which is sung by Mohit Chauhan.
This was followed by Naram Kaalja, a soulful rendition by Alka Yagnik along with Richa Sharma, Pooja Tiwari and Yashika Sikka. The soundtrack of the film is composed by music maestro AR Rahman, perfectly paired with Irshad Kamil’s beautiful lyrics.
Amar Singh Chamkila is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 12.