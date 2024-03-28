Amar Singh Chamkila trailer out now! Diljit Dosanjh tears up during the launch event in Mumbai

The much-awaited trailer of the Diljit Dosanjh starrer Amar Singh Chamkila is out now. The Imtiaz Ali directorial, which features the singer alongside Parineeti Chopra, follows the real-life story of Amar Singh Chamkila, an iconic folk singer who made a mark in Punjab in the 80s.

His life came to a tragic end when he and his wife were assassinated. Parineeti essays the role of Amarjot Kaur, the singer’s wife and musical partner.

The trailer shows Chamkila expressing his desire to become a singer while he toils away at his unsatisfactory job. He begins with small stage performances and eventually goes on to become the highest record-selling artist, earning the title of Punjab’s Elvis Presley.