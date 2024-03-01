First song out from Amar Singh Chamkila album

For Imtiaz Ali fans, their wait is finally coming to an end as the director’s latest directorial Amar Singh Chamkila will hit the screens soon. The first song, Ishq Mitaye from the movie starring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles has just been released by the makers on Youtube. It is sung by Mohit Chauhan.
The soundtrack is composed of six original Hindi songs sung by Mohit Chauhan, Alka Yagnik, Arijit Singh, Kailash Kher, Richa Sharma, Jonita Gandhi, Yashika Sikka and Rahman himself. Diljit and Parineeti who are singers themselves have also lent their voices to some of the track making it more realistic and believable.
Amar Singh Chamkila focuses on Punjab’s rockstar who emerged from an impoverished background and rose to popularity around the 80s. He crossed many hurdles along the way but finally rose to fame through the power of music.
AR Rahman who composed the scores comments, “When you make a story about a musician from Punjab, in such a musically rich state of India, it's always something special. So, Imtiaz and I decided to give our take on the musical storytelling and give it a twist, like a Broadway musical in certain parts. I loved how Imtiaz reinvented himself in the story.”
He further comments on working with the cast, “Working with Diljit was a pleasure; he is humble yet has a very colourful personality, and I love his growth as a musician, an artist, and an actor, and working with Parineeti Chopra as a singer was also really enjoyable. She was such a delight to work with. And of course, our amazing Irshad Kamil always comes with great lyrics. It is great to be a part of this project.”
Imtiaz adds, “It was fascinating to use some traditional musical styles and instruments in the album of Chamkila which have not been used for a long time. Also, there was no better person than Irshad Kamil to bring out the traditional strength of Panjabi boli in a contemporary style for this musical album.” The album also marks the trio Rahman- Imtiaz – Irshad coming together after nine years.
Amar Singh Chamkila will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.