First song out from Amar Singh Chamkila album

He further comments on working with the cast, “Working with Diljit was a pleasure; he is humble yet has a very colourful personality, and I love his growth as a musician, an artist, and an actor, and working with Parineeti Chopra as a singer was also really enjoyable. She was such a delight to work with. And of course, our amazing Irshad Kamil always comes with great lyrics. It is great to be a part of this project.”