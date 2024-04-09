From Jr NTR to Preity Zinta, celebs shower Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Navreh wishes

A string of Indian film personalities, including names such as Jr. NTR, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Suniel Shetty and Preity Zinta, among many others, sent out their good wishes on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Navreh on Tuesday.

Ugadi, considered the beginning of the Hindu New Year, is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Yugad in Karnataka, and Navreh in Kashmir.

Celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes to their fans and well-wishers. Jr. NTR wrote on X (formerly called Twitter) “Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi.”