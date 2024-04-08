Celebrate Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Poila Boisakh with these simple recipes

India's cultural diversity shines through in its culinary traditions, with an expansive array of flavours and delicacies specific to each region. As Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Poila Boisakh draw near, we have curated a list of five such traditional recipes from The Tastes of India Podcast on Audible that will bring joy to your home and leave your taste buds tingling with delight.
While Ugadi heralds the Telugu New Year, Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year and Poila Baisakh is the first day of the Bengali calendar. Get ready to savour the magic of India's culinary heritage and add a dash of festive fervour to your table this week!
Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp
Idli or dosa batter - 2 cups
Curry leaves - 5 to 7
Asafoetida - 1/4 tsp
Shallots/big onion - 1/3 cup, finely chopped
Green chillis - 1 to 2, finely chopped
Coriander leaves - 3 tbsp finely chopped
Oil - 1/2 tbsp and to shallow fry
Salt (to taste)
Method:
Heat 1/2 tablespoon of oil in a small pan over medium heat.
Add mustard seeds. Once they start crackling, add curry leaves and fry for a few seconds.
Add chopped onion and green chilli. Sauté until the onion turns light pink.
Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down.
In a large bowl, add the idli batter.
Mix in the onion mixture, coriander leaves, and salt to taste.
Adjust the consistency of the batter if needed by adding a little water. It should be thicker than dosa batter but not as thick as idli batter.
Heat a paniyaram pan over medium heat.
Add a few drops of oil to each round mould.
Pour a spoonful of batter into each mould, filling only about 3/4 of each mould.
Cover the pan with a lid or plate and cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes until the bottom surface turns light golden brown.
Remove the lid and flip each paniyaram using a fork and spoon.
Cook the other side for about a minute until it turns light golden.
Transfer the cooked paniyarams to a plate. Serve hot with coconut chutney, onion tomato chutney or idli podi.
Ingredients:
Raw rice - 1 cup
Onion - 2, finely chopped
Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tbsp
Turmeric powder - 1/4 tsp
Red Chilli Powder (to taste)
Salt (to taste)
Tamarind paste - 2 tbsp
Mint leaves - 1 cup, tightly packed
Coriander leaves - 1/2 cup
Grated Coconut - 1/2 cup
Green chilli - 3
Oil - 3 tbsp
Black Cardamom - 1
Green Cardamom - 2
Cinnamon - 1 inch
Cloves - 3
Javitri - 1 pcs
Pepper - 5
Star Anise - 1
Bay leaf - 1
Fennel seeds - 1/2 tsp
Cumin seeds - 1/2 tsp
Mustard Seeds - 1/2 tsp
Method:
Rinse the rice and soak it for 30 minutes, then drain and set aside.
Grind mint leaves and coriander leaves to make a fine paste, then set it aside.
Grind coconut and green chillies separately and set aside.
Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and let them splutter.
Add all the whole spices and cumin seeds to the pan.
Add chopped onions and turmeric powder, and fry until golden brown.
Add ginger-garlic paste and fry until the raw smell disappears.
Add the mint paste, coconut paste, red chilli powder, salt, and tamarind paste. Stir-fry for a few minutes.
Add rice to the mixture and mix well.
Pour in two cups of water and mix everything thoroughly.
Cook uncovered on a low flame.
Stir occasionally while cooking to ensure an even mixing of the masala.
Once the water evaporates, turn off the heat.
Cover and let it rest for some time to allow any remaining uncooked rice to cook in the steam.
You can now serve the flavoured rice with raita and papad.
Ingredients:
Plain curd - 500 gm
Mango puree - 1/2 cup
Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp
Saffron strands - 1 pinch
Powdered sugar - 1/4 cup
Method:
Place a fine-mesh strainer over a large bowl and line it with a muslin cloth.
Pour the curd into the strainer.
Gather the corners of the cloth and tie them into a bundle.
Place some weight on the bundle and refrigerate it overnight or for 6-7 hours to allow the water to drain out completely.
Keep aside the thickened curd collected. You can discard the drained liquid or consume it.
Transfer the thickened curd to a medium mixing bowl and add mango puree, cardamom powder, saffron strands, and powdered sugar.
Mix everything well using a wire whisk until smooth and creamy.
Refrigerate the mango shrikhand for at least an hour. Garnish with your choice of dry fruits and nuts before serving. Mango Shrikhand pairs deliciously with puri or as a dessert on its own. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
Coconut - 2 cups, grated
Jaggery - 1 cup, powdered or grated
Cardamom Powder - 1 tsp
Ghee - 3 tsp, optional
Rice Flour - 1 cup
Water - 1 cup
Salt - 1 pinch, optional
Method:
For making the filling (puran), heat a pan and add ghee. Add jaggery and coconut, sauté until well blended and thickened. Mix in cardamom powder and turn off the heat. Let it cool down.
For making the dough, bring 1 cup of water to boil. Add ghee and salt, mix well.
Turn off the heat and add rice flour, stirring until well combined.
Cover and let it rest for 4-5 minutes until slightly cooled.
Transfer the dough to a clean plate, add 1-2 tsp of ghee, and knead into a smooth dough. Keep it covered.
Divide the dough into equal-sized balls and keep them covered.
To make the modak, divide the filling into equal 1 tbsp measures and form neat balls. Set aside.
Take a lemon-sized ball of rice flour dough and flatten it.
Use your fingers and thumb to make small cups out of the dough.
Place one ball of the sweet mixture in the center and bring the edges to the top, sealing it. Ensure the top is pointy.
Repeat the same with the rest of the dough.
Grease the steamer with some ghee and place all the prepared modak on it.
Close the lid and steam for 10-12 minutes or until the outer cover becomes shiny.
Remove from the steamer, let it cool down, and serve.
Ingredients:
● 100 g puffed rice
● 350 g khoya
● 3-4 tbsp of powdered jaggery
● 1 tsp of cardamom powder
● 4-5 tbsp of roasted sesame seeds
● 2 tbsp of ghee
● Raisins
Method:
Add the puffed rice, jaggery, cardamom powder, sesame seeds and ghee in a big bowl and mix everything well
Now, grease your hand with ghee and then pinch a small portion of this mixture and give it the shape of a laddoo. Follow the same process for the rest of the mixture
Once done, garnish it with raisins or any other nuts of your choice and serve!
The moas can be consumed within 1 to 2 days or if refrigerated, you can consume it for about 4 to 5 days.