Gudi Padwa 2024: Here's an easy recipe for Maharashtrian delicacy Kothmir Vadi

From Baisakhi and Bihu to Puthandu and Ugadi, we are set to celebrate different festivals across the country today, as it marks the beginning of the new year as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

In Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa denotes the beginning of the new lunar year. Great festivals call for some great food as well. Most definitely, we’ve got you covered! Here's the recipe for a traditional Gudi Padwa delicacy, Kothmir Vadi, by Chef Nitten Chugh of Caravela Beach Resort in Goa.

Recipe for Kothimbir Vadi

Prepare a thick batter mixture from the ingredients and later steam it until firm and well cooked. This steamed cake is then cut into squares or cubes (called vadi) and then fried.

Method

1. Heat a pan or skillet and keep the flame to a low or medium. Add ¼ cup peanuts.

2. Stir at intervals and roast till the peanuts become crunchy. The peanuts skin will get light brownish-dark spots on them. Allow to cool – the crunch will seep in.

3. Grind to a coarse powder without the skin. Remove and reserve.

4.In the same small grinder, add 1 teaspoon ginger, 1 teaspoon garlic and 2 green chilies (or 2 teaspoons chopped green chilies).

5. Add 1 to 2 tblsp boiled water and grind to a smooth paste. Keep aside.

(To make the vadi)

6. Rinse coriander leaves very well in fresh water a few times. Then drain the extra water and finely chop the coriander leaves. You will need 2 cups of finely chopped coriander leaves. Take the coriander leaves in a mixing bowl.

7. Add the ginger, garlic, green chilli paste that we had reserved aside.

8. Now add the following ground spices:

· ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

· ¼ teaspoon red chili powder

· ½ teaspoon coriander powder

· ½ teaspoon cumin powder

· 1 gram asafoetida

9. Next add the coarsely ground peanut powder and 1 tablespoon white sesame seeds.

10. Add 1 cup gram flour.

11. Now add ½ teaspoon sugar (optional) and salt as required.

12. Mix everything very well with a spoon.

13. Now add ½ cup water in parts and begin to mix the batter.

14. Prepare into a thick batter. Add water as required and in parts.

(Steaming the vadi)

15. Grease a Steel pan well using some butter.

16. Now add the prepared batter to the greased pan.

17. Bring to boil 1 to 1.5 cups water in another pan. Place a small trivet inside this pan before you begin heating the water.

18. Once the water comes to a rolling boil, reduce the heat. Holding with tongs gently and carefully place the pan with the batter on the stand into the pan of boiling water.

19. Cover and steam on a low to medium heat for 15-20 minutes. Cook until the batter firms up to touch; and cooks well.

20. Once done, check with a toothpick and it should come out clean. When the steamed kothmir vadi cake is cooled, then gently remove the entire cake on a plate.

To remove the steamed cake, with a butter knife or silicon spatula , loosen the edges and invert the pan on a plate. Tap the pan and unmold the cake.

21. Now cut in square or triangle shaped discs, as you choose.

Alternatively, you can even temper with some oil, mustard seeds, asafoetida and curry leaves, and then add this tempering on the steamed vadi. Then garnish with some fresh grated coconut.

Serve kothmir vadi with green chutney, coconut chutney or tamarind dates chutney or mint chutney. These coriander disc marvels pair well with plain curd or kokum chutney.

(Written by Shambhavi Ranjan)