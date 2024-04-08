Gudi Padwa 2024: Give a twist to traditional 'Puran Poli' with these 4 unique recipes

Gudi Padwa, the Hindu new year festival of Marathi and Konkani heritages, is just a day away and so is the anticipation of stuffing our mouths with the deliciousness, also known as Puran Poli.
“Puran” (sweet stuffing) “Poli” (flatbreads) is a traditional flatbread from Maharashtrian cuisine, that are stuffed with sweetened lentils and served with amti (savoury dal) and jaggery.
This Gudi Padwa, give a twist to the traditional Puran Poli and try something new, for the foodie adventurer in you. Here are four mouth-watering unique recipes from chef Nitin Pal Singh, that you can try out:
Dough Ingredients:
Wheat flour 1 cup
Refined flour 2 cups
Turmeric powder 1 tsp
Salt 1 tsp
Refined oil 2 tbsp
Warm water as required
Method:
In a bowl add wheat flour, refined flour, turmeric and salt. Mix well.
Add oil and slowly add water and start kneading to form a soft dough.
Apply 1 Tbsp oil and put in a bowl. Clean wrap and allow it to rest for 1 hour.
Dal stuffing Ingredients:
Chana dal 2 cup
Turmeric powder 1 tsp
Desi ghee 1 tbsp
Salt 1 tsp
Water 4 cups
Grated jaggery 2 cups
Grated processed cheese ½ cup
Olive sliced 2 tbsp
Desi ghee ½ cup
Butter milk ½ cup
Method:
Soak the chana dal for at least 1 hour. Drain the water and put it in a pressure cooker. Add turmeric, salt and desi ghee.
Allow it to whistle for 3 times. Remove from the flame and let it cook in the cooker itself.
Open the cooker and take out the cooked dal. Remove excess water and keep aside.
Take a pan and add oil and sauté the dal for a while. Add jaggery and cook for 5-7 minutes and keep on mashing the dal.
Add processed cheese, olives & desi ghee and mix well. Remove and allow it to cool. Keep aside.
Divide the dough and stuffing in 15 equal parts.
Roll the dough and stuff the filling inside and again roll it until flat.
Heat the pan and cook the puran poli on it. Once cooked slightly from both the sides apply desi ghee and finish.
Serve hot with desi ghee & butter milk.
Dough Ingredients:
Wheat flour 1 cup
Refined flour 2 cups
Salt 1 tsp
Refined oil 2 Tbsp
Warm water as required
Method:
In a bowl add wheat flour, refined flour and salt. Mix well.
Add oil and slowly add water and start kneading to form a soft dough.
Apply 1 Tbsp oil and put in a bowl. Clean Wrap and allow it to rest for 1 hour.
Dal stuffing Ingredients:
Chana dal 2 cup
Turmeric powder 1 tsp
Desi ghee 1 Tbsp
Salt 1 tsp
Water 4 cups
Grated jaggery 2 cups
Cinnamon powder – ½ tsp
Ripe banana sliced 2 pieces
Jaggery ½ cup
Method:
Soak the chana dal for at least 1 hour. Drain the water and put it in a pressure cooker. Add turmeric, salt and desi ghee.
Allow it to whistle for 3 times. Remove from the flame and let it cook in the cooker itself.
Open the cooker and take out the cooked dal. Remove excess water and keep aside.
Take a pan and add oil and sauté the dal for a while. Add jaggery and cook for 5-7 minutes and keep on mashing the dal.
Add cinnamon powder & desi ghee and mix well. Remove and allow it to cool. Keep aside.
Heat ½ Tbsp desi ghee in a pan & lightly sauté the banana slices. Keep aside.
Divide the dough and stuffing in 15 equal parts.
Roll the dough and stuff the filling inside and again roll it until flat.
Heat the pan and cook the puran poli on it. Once cooked slightly from both the sides apply desi ghee and finish.
Arrange the banana slices in half of the puran poli and fold it into two.
Serve hot with desi ghee & jaggery.
Dough Ingredients:
Wheat flour 1 cup
Refined flour 2 cups
Salt 1 tsp
Refined oil 2 Tbsp
Warm water as required
Method:
In a bowl add wheat flour, refined flour and salt. Mix well.
Add oil and slowly add water and start kneading to form a soft dough.
Apply 1 Tbsp oil and put in a bowl. Clean wrap and allow it to rest for 1 hour.
Dal stuffing Ingredients:
Chana dal 2 cup
Turmeric powder 1 tsp
Desi ghee 1 tbsp
Salt 1 tsp
Water 4 cups
Grated jaggery 2 cups
Grated coconut 1 cup
Rose petals – 1 tbsp
Desi ghee ½ cup
Jaggery ½ cup
Rose petals 5-6 nos
Method:
Soak the chana dal for at least 1 hour. Drain the water and put it in a pressure cooker. Add turmeric, salt and desi ghee.
Allow it to whistle for 3 times. Remove from the flame and let it cook in the cooker itself.
Open the cooker and take out the cooked dal. Remove excess water and keep aside.
Take a pan and add oil and sauté the dal for a while. Add jaggery and cook for 5-7 minutes and keep on mashing the dal. Now add grated coconut and cook for another 2 minutes. Add rose petals and mix.
Add green cardamom powder & desi ghee and mix well. Remove and allow it to cool. Keep aside.
Divide the dough and stuffing in 15 equal parts.
Roll the dough and stuff the filling inside and again roll it until flat.
Heat the pan and cook the puran poli on it. Once cooked slightly from both the sides apply desi ghee and finish.
Serve hot garnished with rose petals, coconut shavings, desi ghee & jaggery.
Dough Ingredients:
Wheat flour 1 cup
Refined flour 2 cups
Salt 1 tsp
Refined oil 2 tbsp
Warm water as required
Method:
In a bowl add wheat flour, refined flour and salt. Mix well.
Add oil and slowly add water and start kneading to form a soft dough.
Apply 1 Tbsp oil and put in a bowl. Clean Wrap and allow it to rest for 1 hour.
Dal stuffing Ingredients:
Chana dal 2 cup
Turmeric powder 1 tsp
Desi ghee 1 tbsp
Salt 1 tsp
Water 4 cups
Grated jaggery 2 cups
Green cardamom powder ½ tsp
Pistachio slivers ¼ cup
Cashew nuts roughly chopped ¼ cup
Desi ghee ½ cup
Jaggery ½ cup
Buttermilk ½ cup
Method
Soak the chana dal for at least 1 hour. Drain the water and put it in a pressure cooker. Add turmeric, salt and desi ghee.
Allow it to whistle for 3 times. Remove from the flame and let it cook in the cooker itself.
Open the cooker and take out the cooked dal. Remove excess water and keep aside.
Take a pan and add oil and sauté the dal for a while. Add jaggery and cook for 5-7 minutes and keep on mashing the dal.
Add pistachio, cashews, green cardamom powder & desi ghee and mix well. Remove and allow it to cool. Keep aside.
Divide the dough and stuffing in 15 equal parts.
Roll the dough and stuff the filling inside and again roll it until flat.
Heat the pan and cook the puran poli on it. Once cooked slightly from both the sides apply desi ghee and finish.
Garnish with pistachios, cashews. serve hot with desi ghee, butter milk & jaggery.