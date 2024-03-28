A.R. Rahman says for him, Imtiaz Ali is in the same league as Mani Ratnam

He was accompanied by director Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh and actress Parineeti Chopra.

Rahman told the media, "Imtiaz is not a director for me, he is a co-storyteller just like Mani Ratnam is for me. As an artiste, it's rare to find that deep connection with a fellow artiste."

He further mentioned, "With Imtiaz the journey is more of an exploration, exploring the characters and the story together. Sometimes I give him something that doesn't fit but he still keeps it in his kitty."

The composer added that had he given the song Phir Se Udd Chala from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar to someone else, they would have said that it's too complicated but Imtiaz quietly went away, sat with Irshad and worked on the lyrics.