Raveena Tandon opens up about how 'Patna Shuklla' breaks the glass ceiling of patriarchy

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is receiving lots of positive response for her work in the streaming movie Patna Shuklla, feels that despite progressive laws and the improved thought process of society, patriarchy is still very much prevalent in the current times.
The actress also said that women still face the challenges thrown by patriarchy in both their personal and professional circles.
Elaborating on the same, Raveena, who plays lawyer Tanvi Shukla in Patna Shuklla, said, “Patriarchy is something that every woman has faced and is still facing, be it at work or at home. Patna Shuklla is a journey of a woman commanded by patriarchy and one who breaks away from it."
“Tanvi doesn't see patriarchy as a challenge, she chases justice and breaks the glass ceiling of patriarchy along the way. I want the audience to take in Tanvi's courage, warmth, and determination because no challenge will sustain for long then," she added.
The film released on March 29 and Raveena took to her Instagram handle to share fun snippets from the wrap party. She also paid tribute to Satish Kaushik, who worked on the movie, sadly passed away before its release.
Her post read, "All happy and smiley people ! The love and joy we all shared making this sweet movie will be a beautiful memory down the years . A fun family film with a strong message .#PatnaShukla Today streaming on @disneyplushotstar . Starring all the happy people on this reel! Satisheeey we love you and miss you."
For the unversed, Patna Shuklla into the education scam of fake roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India. Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.