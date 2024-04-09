Raveena Tandon opens up about how 'Patna Shuklla' breaks the glass ceiling of patriarchy

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is receiving lots of positive response for her work in the streaming movie Patna Shuklla, feels that despite progressive laws and the improved thought process of society, patriarchy is still very much prevalent in the current times.

The actress also said that women still face the challenges thrown by patriarchy in both their personal and professional circles.

Elaborating on the same, Raveena, who plays lawyer Tanvi Shukla in Patna Shuklla, said, “Patriarchy is something that every woman has faced and is still facing, be it at work or at home. Patna Shuklla is a journey of a woman commanded by patriarchy and one who breaks away from it."

“Tanvi doesn't see patriarchy as a challenge, she chases justice and breaks the glass ceiling of patriarchy along the way. I want the audience to take in Tanvi's courage, warmth, and determination because no challenge will sustain for long then," she added.