‘Entering my fitted clothes era,’ Parineeti Chopra's chic response to pregnancy rumours

Actress Parineeti Chopra debunked rumours of her pregnancy by sharing a video of herself wearing 'fitted clothes'. Recently, during the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti wore a loose black coloured kaftan dress.

Rumour mills were abuzz with the speculation around the actress’ pregnancy, after her recent wedding with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

However, the actress had earlier put all rumours to rest, as she took to Instagram stories and wrote a note: "Kaftan dress = pregnancy, Oversized shirt = pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy."

On Monday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a Reel, wherein she can be seen wearing a white top, matching pants and a blazer.