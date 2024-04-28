Parineeti Chopra says she bonded with her ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ co-star, Diljit Dosanjh, over ‘spirituality’

Fresh off the critical acclaim for their film Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra revealed a surprising connection with co-star Diljit Dosanjh. In a candid interview, Parineeti delved into the film’s success and her unique bond with Diljit.
Chamkila, a biopic on the legendary Punjabi musician, brought together a cast and crew united by their passion for the subject. Parineeti spoke about this shared spirit, stating, “Chamkila had this beautiful quality of attracting like-minded people.” However, the most unexpected connection she discovered was with the usually reserved Diljit.
“I bonded with Diljit Dosanjh on grounds of spirituality. He is very quiet off camera and tends to think a lot, that is a similar trait we share.” She added, “This phase of Diljit Dosanjh winning hearts shouldn’t change, he is a vibe. One day we were sitting and talking about how he has now figured out who he is and what the audience wants. His music, film, wardrobe choices and everything in his life are a reflection of that understanding.”
Parineeti’s own journey hasn't been without its bumps. Reflecting on her career choices, she admitted, “I have chased commerce and projects for the wrong reason, I have listened to the wrong advice, signed the wrong films against what the audience wanted of me. I have done a lot of films that didn’t suit me because I was listening to a lot of noise. I have gone through a lot of ups and downs and made a lot of mistakes, but the intentions have been very simple and pure.”
The success of Chamkila seems to be a turning point, a testament to her dedication to finding the right projects. While Parineeti is yet to announce her next project, Diljit is gearing up for his upcoming film Jatt and Juliet 3.