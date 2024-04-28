Parineeti Chopra says she bonded with her ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ co-star, Diljit Dosanjh, over ‘spirituality’

“I bonded with Diljit Dosanjh on grounds of spirituality. He is very quiet off camera and tends to think a lot, that is a similar trait we share.” She added, “This phase of Diljit Dosanjh winning hearts shouldn’t change, he is a vibe. One day we were sitting and talking about how he has now figured out who he is and what the audience wants. His music, film, wardrobe choices and everything in his life are a reflection of that understanding.”