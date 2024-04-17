Amar Singh Chamkila star Parineeti Chopra seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Parineeti Chopra visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for the success of her recently released movie, Amar Singh Chamkila.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. It narrates the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artiste of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti plays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

The visuals show the diva wearing a sleeveless white ethnic suit. She opted for a natural makeup look and accessorised with silver jhumkas. Parineeti is seen holding a puja thali, while she offers prayers to Lord Ganesha. There is an orange tika on her forehead.