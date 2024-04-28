Lana Del Rey joins Paul Cauthen for a memorable performance at Stagecoach 2024

Stagecoach Festival got a dose of Lana Del Rey's magic this weekend! Fresh off her headlining gigs at Coachella, the enigmatic songstress made an unexpected appearance at Stagecoach, gracing the stage with country singer Paul Cauthen.
On Friday night, during Cauthen’s set at the Indio, California festival, Lana joined him for a powerful rendition of the timeless classic Unchained Melody. The song, originally a hit for the Righteous Brothers in 1965, also holds a special connection to Elvis Presley, who famously performed it just months before his passing in 1977.
“He decided he wanted me to do a nice slow one to finish it off,” Lana told the cheering crowd after joining Cauthen for the closing number.
Stagecoach wasted no time in sharing the electrifying duet with the world, posting a video of the performance online. Lana followed suit, uploading a short clip to her own social media, captioned, “Just lovin life with @paulcauthen.”
The lovefest continued on both artistes’ social media pages. Cauthen shared photos and a video snippet from the performance, expressing his gratitude to the festival crowd, Lana, and his team. “Y'all, we are just getting started!” he wrote excitedly.
This heartwarming collaboration wasn’t entirely out of the blue. Lana is known to be working on a country album titled Lasso and even performed Unchained Melody last year at Christmas at Graceland special.
The surprise appearance and powerful duet are a testament to the magic of live music, bringing together artistes and audiences for a truly unforgettable moment.