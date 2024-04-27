On the occasion of International Jazz Day, the Bangalore School of Music organises a three-day festival celebrating the musical genre

International Jazz Day is the world’s largest celebration of jazz and after being declared by UNESCO in 2011, it has been highlighting jazz and its diplomatic role in uniting people from all corners of the globe. Having its origins in the African-American communities of New Orleans, Louisiana, jazz is that one genre of music that thrives on improvisation. Bengaluru has its own share of jazz musicians who will also take to the stage on the occasion of International Jazz Day. Presented by The Bangalore School of Music in association with JazzDay USA and curated by the Jazz & Contemporary Department of The Bangalore School of Music, the upcoming three-day International Jazz Day Bengaluru features some of the city’s best jazz bands and we bring you everything that they have in store for you.
Radha Thomas Ensemble
A jazz musician, composer, arranger, band leader and empanelled as a jazz ambassador for India by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Radha Thomas is a world-renowned vocal jazz exponent, who considers Bengaluru as her home.
What can the audience expect from your performance?
Definitely a lot of jazz. Recently, I released my latest album titled As I Sing, so, I will be performing some tunes from it and I am also planning to perform one of my originals. Ours is a five-piece ensemble; Ramjee Chandran (guitar), Rohit PS (drums), Diptangshu Bhowmik (keys) and Kapil Dalal (bass) and this will be the first time I will be performing along with Diptangshu and Kapil.
How did you decide on the set list for the performance?
I pick songs that are going to be meaningful for the audience and something that represents the true spirit of jazz. I like to experiment with music, so the audience will hear something they haven’t heard before.
Jazz is considered to be an elite genre of music. Is it really the case, though?
I don’t think it’s elite. Maybe, it‘s a marketing term that some guy figured out to sell expensive whisky. The jazz that I perform is called bebop and it’s a very difficult form of music because it takes years of practice — you have to learn a lot of things and work on the harmonies. It takes years to master it and I don’t think I have mastered it yet. So, jazz is an intense and difficult kind of music. If you want to give it a chance and sink into it and let it wash over you, I think anyone would enjoy it.
MoonArra World Fusion Ensemble
Founded by Bengaluru-based guitarist and composer Jagadeesh Ramanujam Mudambi and vocalist-songwriter Madhuri Jagadeesh, MoonArra was formed in 2006 as a fusion of the interaction and collective influences of Indian classical, jazz and world music. The ensemble’s aim has always been to collaborate and connect with musicians and audiences worldwide. Having performed internationally in multiple jazz festivals and concerts across Asia, Africa and Europe, MoonArra is one of the most renowned ensembles in the city.
Jagadeesh, how is this edition of International Jazz Day Bengaluru different from the previous ones?
It’s special this time because it’s spread across three days. We started Cafe Jazz Sessions, which is like a movement, and now we have a small community of jazz musicians and bands in the city. Day one is taking place at the Bangalore School of Music, where you will witness performers from the age of 10 to 70. Day two is taking place at BIC, with about eight or nine acts and these performances will be about 20 to 25 minutes. Then on March 30, which is day three, we will be having a lecture and demonstration about Indian classical music and jazz at the Museum of Art and Photography.
Your message on this International Jazz Day ?
All I have to say is enjoy jazz. It is unpredictable and it surprises the audience. That’s why, you’ll keep coming back for more.
Entry free. April 27, 3 pm. At Aruna Sunderlal Auditorium, Ganganagar. April 28, 3 pm. At BIC, Domlur. April 30, 6 pm. At Museum of Art and Photography, Kasturba Road.
