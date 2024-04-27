On the occasion of International Jazz Day, the Bangalore School of Music organises a three-day festival celebrating the musical genre

Radha Thomas Ensemble

A jazz musician, composer, arranger, band leader and empanelled as a jazz ambassador for India by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Radha Thomas is a world-renowned vocal jazz exponent, who considers Bengaluru as her home.

What can the audience expect from your performance?

Definitely a lot of jazz. Recently, I released my latest album titled As I Sing, so, I will be performing some tunes from it and I am also planning to perform one of my originals. Ours is a five-piece ensemble; Ramjee Chandran (guitar), Rohit PS (drums), Diptangshu Bhowmik (keys) and Kapil Dalal (bass) and this will be the first time I will be performing along with Diptangshu and Kapil.

How did you decide on the set list for the performance?

I pick songs that are going to be meaningful for the audience and something that represents the true spirit of jazz. I like to experiment with music, so the audience will hear something they haven’t heard before.

Jazz is considered to be an elite genre of music. Is it really the case, though?

I don’t think it’s elite. Maybe, it‘s a marketing term that some guy figured out to sell expensive whisky. The jazz that I perform is called bebop and it’s a very difficult form of music because it takes years of practice — you have to learn a lot of things and work on the harmonies. It takes years to master it and I don’t think I have mastered it yet. So, jazz is an intense and difficult kind of music. If you want to give it a chance and sink into it and let it wash over you, I think anyone would enjoy it.