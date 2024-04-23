Alan Walker announces dates for his Sunburn Arena India Tour

Expressing his excitement of returning to India, Alan Walker states, “India, I can’t wait to be back on my biggest tour ever. I had a great run on my last visit to Bengaluru and my team and I am working extensively to create an unmatched show experience. The energy in India is always exciting and hospitable and I can’t wait to create some unforgettable moments together with my desi fans.”

Previously, in an exclusive interaction with Indulge during his Walkerverse Tour, Alan had opened up about the Indian artistes he would want to collaborate with.

The British-Norwegian record producer and DJ said, "Badshah is one person I had in mind. We met at the YouTube Music event in India. So, I think he’s really cool. I like his style and everything he does. So, if we can make a collaboration happen there, I think that could be awesome. Pritam has also caught my attention."