Alan Walker announces dates for his Sunburn Arena India Tour

The dates for the much-awaited India leg of the WalkerWorld global tour have been announced by Sunburn Arena. Taking place from September to October this year, Alan Walker is all set to take to the stage following his collaboration with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The 10-city tour kicks off in Kolkata (September 27), followed by Shillong (September 28), Delhi NCR (September 29), Ahmedabad (October 2), Bengaluru (October 4), Chennai (October 5), Kochi (October 6), Pune (October 18), Mumbai (October 19) and finally culminating in Hyderabad (Otober 20).
Expressing his excitement of returning to India, Alan Walker states, “India, I can’t wait to be back on my biggest tour ever. I had a great run on my last visit to Bengaluru and my team and I am working extensively to create an unmatched show experience. The energy in India is always exciting and hospitable and I can’t wait to create some unforgettable moments together with my desi fans.”
Previously, in an exclusive interaction with Indulge during his Walkerverse Tour, Alan had opened up about the Indian artistes he would want to collaborate with.
The British-Norwegian record producer and DJ said, "Badshah is one person I had in mind. We met at the YouTube Music event in India. So, I think he’s really cool. I like his style and everything he does. So, if we can make a collaboration happen there, I think that could be awesome. Pritam has also caught my attention."