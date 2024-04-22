Cher, Jimmy Buffett, Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has revealed the names of 16 artistes who will be inducted in 2024.

According to a media publication, the diverse list includes R&B/rock pioneer Big Mama Thornton, pop superstars Cher and Dionne Warwick, as well as 1970s-rooted rockers like Peter Frampton, Foreigner and Ozzy Osbourne, alongside 1990s icons such as the Dave Matthews Band and Mary J. Blige.

Jimmy Buffett's inclusion among the inductees comes as a surprise. His entry is unexpected not only because the late singer/songwriter was not on the ballot this year but also because he had never been nominated before.

The Rock Hall’s committee, seemingly in a sentimental mood after Jimmy's passing seven months ago, chose to honour him via a separate, non-voted category for “musical excellence”.