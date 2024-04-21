Suhana Khan says goodbye to Milan after a stylish vacation [PICS]

Bollywood’s new star Suhana Khan is back home after a whirlwind trip to Milan, the fashion capital of Italy. Suhana shared a bunch of stunning photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her Italian adventures.
From posing in a chic outfit on a bustling street to capturing the beauty of Milan’s charming alleyways, Suhana documented her trip perfectly. A delicious plate of spaghetti also made an appearance in the photo dump, hinting at some of the culinary delights she enjoyed.
Her best friend, actress Ananya Panday, couldn’t help but notice Suhana’s likely shopping spree, commenting, “Can see all the new shopping already.”
Before jetting off to Milan, Suhana was spotted cheering on the Kolkata Knight Riders at an IPL match in Kolkata with her BFF Ananya and her dad, Shah Rukh Khan, the team’s owner.
Suhana recently made her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, a Netflix film based on the popular comic series. Rumours are swirling that Suhana might be sharing the screen with her dad, Shah Rukh Khan, in an upcoming action film titled King. Early reports suggest the movie will have a similar vibe to the classic film Leon: The Professional.