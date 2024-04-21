Watch Nani’s son’s adorable reaction as he sees his father on-screen during ‘Jersey’ re-release

Five years after its release, the popular sports drama Jersey starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath returned to theatres for a special re-release on April 20. This time, the film had a whole new audience member – Nani’s son Arjun, also known as Junnu!
Nani, along with his wife Anjana Yelavarthy and Junnu, caught a screening of the film at Sudarshan 35 MM theatre in Hyderabad. Photos and videos captured by fans show a joyful Junnu, beaming as fans surrounded him. In another heartwarming moment, a video shows Nani gazing fondly at his son as he stands up with the audience during an emotional scene in the film.
After watching the movie, Nani shared a heartfelt message on social media, stating, “Today it felt like Arjun (his character in the film) came back from the skies to relive the journey and say farewell again. Heart is heavy and full.”
Anjana also took to Instagram, sharing a video of Junnu playing the Jersey theme song on the piano for his father. Apparently, Junnu had just learned the song, adding a special touch to the family’s movie night. “Junnu just started learning the theme song yesterday,” Anjana wrote, “It's a work in progress, but needless to say, both my 'Arjuns' make my heart swell with pride!”
Anjana also reminisced about the first time she saw Jersey, highlighting the film's enduring impact. “Celebrating 5 years of my most favourite film 'Jersey' today!” she wrote. “I can still vividly remember the experience of watching it in the theatre – cheering, rooting for the characters… Bawled too, of course!”
With the Jersey re-release sparking memories and emotions, fans can also look forward to Nani’s upcoming projects. He’ll be seen next in Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and has films lined up with directors Srikanth Odela and Sujeeth.