Watch Nani’s son’s adorable reaction as he sees his father on-screen during ‘Jersey’ re-release

Nani, along with his wife Anjana Yelavarthy and Junnu, caught a screening of the film at Sudarshan 35 MM theatre in Hyderabad. Photos and videos captured by fans show a joyful Junnu, beaming as fans surrounded him. In another heartwarming moment, a video shows Nani gazing fondly at his son as he stands up with the audience during an emotional scene in the film.