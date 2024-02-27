Nani’s son Arjun plays a soulful rendition of ‘Hoyna Hoyna’ during the actor’s 40th birthday bash

In the post, Anjana revealed that Nani typically avoids elaborate celebrations, but this time, he couldn’t resist the ‘tiny gestures’ that melted his heart. Recalling his emotional nature, she wrote, “A good song can move him, a sappy ad can tear him up, and a small surprise can turn him all mushy!”

And that’s precisely what happened. Little Junnu, in a surprise planned especially for his Nanna (father), showcased his newly acquired piano skills by playing Hoyna Hoyna, a song from the film Gang Leader. The heartwarming clip, described by Anjana as a moment that truly embodied the sentiment ‘Arjun makes Nani proud,’ captured the actor's immense pride and appreciation for his son’s thoughtful gesture.