Nani’s son Arjun plays a soulful rendition of ‘Hoyna Hoyna’ during the actor’s 40th birthday bash
Turning 40 is a milestone worth celebrating, and even though actor Nani usually shies away from grand festivities, his wife Anjana Yelavarthy made sure his special day was filled with heartwarming moments. Taking to Instagram on Monday, she offered a glimpse into Nani’s intimate birthday bash, but it was their son Arjun, fondly called Junnu, who truly stole the show.
In the post, Anjana revealed that Nani typically avoids elaborate celebrations, but this time, he couldn’t resist the ‘tiny gestures’ that melted his heart. Recalling his emotional nature, she wrote, “A good song can move him, a sappy ad can tear him up, and a small surprise can turn him all mushy!”
And that’s precisely what happened. Little Junnu, in a surprise planned especially for his Nanna (father), showcased his newly acquired piano skills by playing Hoyna Hoyna, a song from the film Gang Leader. The heartwarming clip, described by Anjana as a moment that truly embodied the sentiment ‘Arjun makes Nani proud,’ captured the actor's immense pride and appreciation for his son’s thoughtful gesture.
Anjana’s post also featured other delightful highlights from the celebration. A picture of Nani gazing at Junnu with pure adoration, another showcasing the couple showering their son with affection, a custom-made cake adorned with an apple emoji (symbolising Nani as the apple of her eye), and a glimpse of the elegant ivory and purple floral decor that set the scene.
The birthday bash marks a joyous occasion amidst a busy period for Nani. His 2023 ventures included the films Dasara and Hi Nanna, showcasing his versatility through diverse roles like a coal mine worker and a single father. Fans also received a glimpse from his upcoming project, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya. Additionally, his collaboration with director Sujeeth, known for films like Saaho and OG, was announced, further amping up the excitement surrounding his future endeavours.