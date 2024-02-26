Roshan Mathew shares the link between him and his Poacher character

Roshan Mathew, who has been receiving a lot of praise for his work in the recently released web series Poacher, has shed some light on the connecting link between him and his character in the series.
The actor shared that his character’s geographical background and language paved the way for him to walk into the world of the character.
Roshan told IANS, "The geographical background of this character and his language gave me the link into his world because apart from that, this man is very different from who I am in terms of the kind of things that he does and the life that he leads."
He also shared that his experience of working with The Great Indian Kitchen star Nimisha Sajayan also came in handy.
Roshan added, “When I went into this project, I had already worked with Nimisha Sajayan, so I had that in my bag. I thought that I had a good working chemistry with her, so I was quite excited to collaborate with her again. That’s the reason I held onto this one and explored the narrative as we went ahead.”
Poacher is a Malayalam crime drama mini-series helmed by Richie Mehta. The series stars Nimish Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kusruti, Ranjitha Menon and Maala Parvathi. The plot revolves around a bunch of forest officials who are on a mission to uncover an ivory poaching ring. The series began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 23.