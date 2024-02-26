Roshan Mathew shares the link between him and his Poacher character

Roshan told IANS, "The geographical background of this character and his language gave me the link into his world because apart from that, this man is very different from who I am in terms of the kind of things that he does and the life that he leads."



He also shared that his experience of working with The Great Indian Kitchen star Nimisha Sajayan also came in handy.



Roshan added, “When I went into this project, I had already worked with Nimisha Sajayan, so I had that in my bag. I thought that I had a good working chemistry with her, so I was quite excited to collaborate with her again. That’s the reason I held onto this one and explored the narrative as we went ahead.”