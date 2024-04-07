Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Hi Nanna’ bags best film award at Athens International Film Festival

Director Shouryuv’s heartwarming Telugu-language film Hi Nanna is making waves on the international stage! The movie, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, recently clinched the prestigious Best Feature Film award at the Athens International Art Film Festival.
“Hi Nanna celebrations continue across all corners!” declared the film's producers on X. The international release, titled Hi Dad, impressed the Athens jury, solidifying the film's ability to transcend cultural barriers.
“We are overjoyed and deeply honoured to receive this award for Hi Nanna at the Athens International Art Film Festival,” Shouryuv expressed in a statement. “This achievement underscores the power of storytelling to transcend cultural boundaries and connect with audiences worldwide. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the festival organisers, the jury, and our dedicated team whose passion and creativity brought Hi Nanna to life,” he added
This is just the beginning for Hi Dad on the international circuit. The makers said that humbled by the global support they see the award as a “testament to the collective efforts” of the entire team. Shouryuv and his crew are clearly inspired “to continue pushing boundaries and creating meaningful experiences.”
Hi Nanna, lauded by critics and audiences alike, tells the story of a single father's unwavering love for his daughter. Nani delivers a powerful performance as Viraj, a photographer raising his curious daughter Mahi (Kiara Khanna) on his own. Yearning to learn more about her absent mother, Mahi embarks on a journey of self-discovery alongside her loving father. Catch Hi Nanna, now streaming on Netflix, for a heartwarming tale.