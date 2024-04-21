Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to move back to their renovated LA mansion worth USD 20 million: Reports

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally moving back into their Los Angeles mansion after a major renovation, according to reports. Recent aerial photos show the Hollywood Hills home looking refreshed, ready to welcome the couple and their daughter Malti Marie back home.
This comes after Priyanka and Nick had to move out of the house due to mould issues in February 2024. They even filed a lawsuit against the property’s previous owners, citing water damage and resulting mould growth that made the house almost unliveable.
Reports said that the problems started in April 2020 with issues like poor waterproofing around the pool and spa, leading to leaks and mould. Another leak developed around the barbecue area, affecting the living space below. These issues posed potential health risks, forcing Priyanka and Nick to find temporary housing.
Their USD 20 million worth luxurious mansion boasts 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, and entertainment features like an indoor basketball court, bowling alley, home theatre, and more!
Priyanka and Nick recently visited India with Malti. While Priyanka has been busy filming her new action movie Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, it seems the family will soon be settling back into their comfortable and (hopefully!) mould-free Los Angeles home.